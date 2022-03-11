Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million.
Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down 3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 37.95. 997,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,261,861. Rivian has a one year low of 37.30 and a one year high of 179.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 66.98.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RIVN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rivian from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rivian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 98.73.
Rivian Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rivian (RIVN)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.