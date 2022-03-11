Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down 3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 37.95. 997,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,261,861. Rivian has a one year low of 37.30 and a one year high of 179.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 66.98.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIVN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rivian from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rivian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 98.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

