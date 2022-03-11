Pendle Trading Down 20.9% Over Last Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $13.36 million and $631,625.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.17 or 0.06585715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,845.12 or 1.00080398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00041798 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

