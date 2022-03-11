inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) CEO Sells $11,086.50 in Stock

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 1,167 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $11,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST Co. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

INTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in inTEST in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

