Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 168.6% from the February 13th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS NSANY traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $8.08. 250,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

