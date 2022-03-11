Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LEMIF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 62,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,901. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. Leading Edge Materials has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.57.
