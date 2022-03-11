Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LEMIF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 62,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,901. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. Leading Edge Materials has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.57.

Get Leading Edge Materials alerts:

About Leading Edge Materials (Get Rating)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on Woxna Graphite and Norra Karr REE projects. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.