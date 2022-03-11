Bank of America Begins Coverage on Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Shares of RHI traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.63. 7,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,336. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.05 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after buying an additional 82,806 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

