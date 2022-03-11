Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSP. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

DSP traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $6.06. 32,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $367.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.84.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 101.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

