Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 437 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.21. 49,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,609. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.23.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

