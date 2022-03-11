Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $17.86 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.0% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after acquiring an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.49. 226,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,202,903. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

