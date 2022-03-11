Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.88% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UJAN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 147,216 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period.

Shares of UJAN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.15. 3,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,707. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

