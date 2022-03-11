$3.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group reported sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full year sales of $14.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $14.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 17,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,659,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $77.37. The company had a trading volume of 44,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,545. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average of $74.34. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

