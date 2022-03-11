The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,730 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $80,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 321,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $575,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 870,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,826,305. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $50.17 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $252.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,000 shares of company stock worth $30,989,163. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

