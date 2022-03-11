Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,392,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 40,762 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $71,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,215,867. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.