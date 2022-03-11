SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 354,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,259. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

