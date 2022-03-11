Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,100 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 166,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 70,920 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,405,000. PPM America Inc. IL purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,134,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.19. 59,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,384. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.