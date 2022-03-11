Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.03. 312,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,183. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.85. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $50.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

