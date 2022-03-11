Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 349,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,717,312 shares.The stock last traded at $6.08 and had previously closed at $6.01.
Separately, Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.73.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
