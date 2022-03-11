Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 349,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,717,312 shares.The stock last traded at $6.08 and had previously closed at $6.01.

Separately, Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

