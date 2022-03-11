Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the February 13th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.27. 6,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,365. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,636.8% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.