Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Update

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,253,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Real Brands stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Real Brands has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.
