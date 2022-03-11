Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Update

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,253,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Real Brands stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Real Brands has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

About Real Brands (Get Rating)

Real Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture of hemp based products. It offers tinctures, creams, and lotions. The company was founded on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in North Providence, RI.

