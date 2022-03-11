Short Interest in Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Drops By 68.8%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the February 13th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORZCF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 122,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,062. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

Orezone Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

