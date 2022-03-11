Short Interest in Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Drops By 68.8%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the February 13th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORZCF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 122,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,062. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.39.
Orezone Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orezone Gold (ORZCF)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.