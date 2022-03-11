Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.86

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.86 and traded as low as C$3.85. Chorus Aviation shares last traded at C$3.89, with a volume of 1,334,749 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on CHR shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$675.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.84.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

