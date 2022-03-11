RedstoneConnect (LON:REDS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $101.25

Shares of RedstoneConnect Plc (LON:REDS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.25 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 101.25 ($1.33). RedstoneConnect shares last traded at GBX 101.25 ($1.33), with a volume of 76,815 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.25.

RedstoneConnect Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software, technology, and services in the smart buildings and commercial spaces market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Systems Integration, Managed Services, and Software. It offers smart solutions for offices, buildings, destinations, and cities.

