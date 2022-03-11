Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.76

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and traded as low as $7.05. Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 652,565 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTTAY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

