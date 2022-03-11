Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $128.88 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $128,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after buying an additional 515,318 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,695,000 after buying an additional 375,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,607,000 after buying an additional 234,392 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 97.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,336,000 after buying an additional 128,219 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.35. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $225.61 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.