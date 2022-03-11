Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 124,115 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,497,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,115 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $111,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,882,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 186,131 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

BAC stock remained flat at $$40.67 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,521,578. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a market cap of $332.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

