electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Posts Earnings Results

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,820. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $37.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,879 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the period. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

