Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.
NYSE GHLD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,153. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $687.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.28. Guild has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $16.61.
GHLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Guild (Get Rating)
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guild (GHLD)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.