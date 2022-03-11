Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

NYSE GHLD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,153. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $687.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.28. Guild has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $16.61.

GHLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Guild by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

