LocalCoinSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,113.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $692,727.64 and $2,113.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.53 or 0.00295135 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004163 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.42 or 0.01225110 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003225 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,398,420 coins and its circulating supply is 50,185,643 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

