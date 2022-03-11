Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

RYI stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.38. 5,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 5.30%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ryerson by 400.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ryerson by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

