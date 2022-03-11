$918.98 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) will report sales of $918.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $906.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $951.75 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $824.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

NYSE CRL traded down $3.60 on Tuesday, reaching $262.97. 6,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.44. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $251.30 and a 12 month high of $460.21.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,163,000 after acquiring an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,009,000 after acquiring an additional 70,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,509,000 after acquiring an additional 133,654 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.