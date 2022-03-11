Stifel Nicolaus Boosts AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Price Target to $76.00

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 60.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of ASIX stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,222. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

