HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 671,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,640 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $172,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,678,000 after acquiring an additional 100,929 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,983,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.09. 21,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,537. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.91 and a twelve month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

