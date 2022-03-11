Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 4,832 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Nordson comprises approximately 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.49% of Nordson worth $220,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nordson by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.21. 2,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.61 and a 200 day moving average of $244.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $197.01 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.