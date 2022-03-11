Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.
NYSE:BBW traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $16.01. 18,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,918. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.99.
In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $142,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
About Build-A-Bear Workshop (Get Rating)
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.