Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

NYSE:BBW traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $16.01. 18,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,918. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $142,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

