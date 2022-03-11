STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.180-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Shares of STOR stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $29.50. 40,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,200. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.39. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,044 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after acquiring an additional 751,958 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 411,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,162 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 36,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

