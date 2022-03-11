Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Price Target Cut to €29.00

Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from €32.50 ($35.33) to €29.00 ($31.52) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZMTF. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Azimut Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Azimut Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS AZMTF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,449. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. Azimut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

