Brokerages Anticipate Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of STER traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.92. 8,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sterling Check by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check (Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

