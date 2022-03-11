Absher Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cummins by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after acquiring an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 7,718.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 499,045 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 5,773.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,064,000 after acquiring an additional 394,240 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $87,129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cummins by 25.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 901,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,354,000 after buying an additional 185,031 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.08.

CMI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,082. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.91 and a 200-day moving average of $225.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

