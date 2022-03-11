Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 65

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTAGF remained flat at $$0.62 during trading on Friday. Capita has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.

Get Capita alerts:

About Capita (Get Rating)

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.