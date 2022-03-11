Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of SHIP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,611. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.36. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.