$143.74 Million in Sales Expected for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) to report $143.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year sales of $796.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $786.50 million to $805.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $982.07 million, with estimates ranging from $942.59 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. a.k.a. Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

AKA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,750. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 15,305 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 69,305 shares of company stock valued at $442,780 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

