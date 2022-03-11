Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$210.00 at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$144.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$194.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$195.60.

Shares of FNV stock traded down C$4.14 on Friday, reaching C$200.81. 330,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,846. The company has a market cap of C$38.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$177.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$175.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$145.38 and a one year high of C$216.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total transaction of C$1,136,363.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total transaction of C$1,133,449.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 845,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$145,260,250.38.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

