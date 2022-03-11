Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at National Bankshares

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.56% from the company’s current price.

DXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Dexterra Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.30.

Shares of DXT stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,439. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$5.72 and a 52-week high of C$9.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$487.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

