Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 211.7% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCARY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. 175,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,905. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72. Mercari has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Mercari, Inc develops, operates and designs Mercari, a smart phone shopping application. It provides a hassle-free and secure way to buy and sell new and used items such as electronics, jewelry, women’s clothes, game consoles, pre-owned and hand-made items, shoes and more straight from mobile devices.

