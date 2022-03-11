Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 211.7% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MCARY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. 175,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,905. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72. Mercari has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $31.97.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
Mercari, Inc develops, operates and designs Mercari, a smart phone shopping application. It provides a hassle-free and secure way to buy and sell new and used items such as electronics, jewelry, women’s clothes, game consoles, pre-owned and hand-made items, shoes and more straight from mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercari (MCARY)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.