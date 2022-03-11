Raymond James Analysts Give Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) a C$57.00 Price Target

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a C$57.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective (up previously from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.00.

Shares of TSE:IMO traded up C$1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 532,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,887. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$28.63 and a one year high of C$60.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.71.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

