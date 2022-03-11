Short Interest in Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Expands By 192.7%

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 192.7% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of RDSMY traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.41. 61,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RDSMY. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($222.83) to €182.00 ($197.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($222.83) to €190.00 ($206.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.