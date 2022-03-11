Scotiabank Cuts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$22.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFI. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. ATB Capital cut their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

Get NFI Group alerts:

TSE NFI traded up C$0.36 on Friday, reaching C$15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.00. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$14.59 and a 1-year high of C$31.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.72.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.13 per share, with a total value of C$669,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413,254 shares in the company, valued at C$122,685,549.02. Insiders have acquired a total of 569,105 shares of company stock worth $11,271,609 over the last 90 days.

NFI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.