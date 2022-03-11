MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,420. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $157.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.11 and a 200-day moving average of $137.06.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

