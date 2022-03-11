Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $27.87 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,858 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 4.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after buying an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after buying an additional 398,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $61,351,766.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock valued at $606,961,530 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.79. 237,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,668,024. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.90 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $396.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

