Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Decreased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 14.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,421,000 after acquiring an additional 97,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $4,592,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.79. 237,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,668,024. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.68 and its 200-day moving average is $142.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $396.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.90 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,352,790 shares of company stock valued at $606,961,530 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

